Father of baby killed in St. Petersburg crash arrested for driving SUV that killed her, his cousin

Six people were inside the SUV when it crashed. A toddler was ejected out of the SUV along with the baby and teenager. The toddler survived but was seriously hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from July 30.

A man, police say, who was driving the SUV that killed his daughter and 16-year-old cousin and seriously injured a toddler when it crashed in July has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, St. Pete Police say they arrested 21-year-old Willy Lloyd. Officers say Lloyd ran away from the crash on July 30.

Police say Lloyd was speeding down Tyrone Boulevard N about 30 miles above the posted speed limit when he tried to pass between two cars. He struck a gray sedan and lost control of the SUV, hitting a tree before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home near Tyrone Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

Six people were inside the SUV when it crashed. No one was wearing a seatbelt.

Lloyd's 18-month-old daughter Williyah Waller, his cousin 16-year-old Mar'Rion Heatley and a 3-year-old were all ejected from the SUV.

The three children were rushed to the hospital with serious and critical injuries. Waller and Heatley died shortly after arriving.

Police say Lloyd ran away from the crash and was found a short time later inside a car near St. Petersburg General Hospital. Officers say when they tried to stop him, he drove away.

Lloyd was later arrested Aug. 19. Police say he faces the following charges:

Two counts of vehicular homicide

Leaving the scene of a crash involving death

Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injuries

Aggravated manslaughter of a child

Child abuse — Aggravated battery — great bodily harm

No valid license causing serious death

No valid license causing serious bodily injuries

Maliyah Waters, who was a passenger inside the SUV, was treated and released at the scene. Waters, 18, was arrested later on July 30 and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child abuse — aggravated battery — great bodily harm.

Police say Lloyd and Waters were Williyah Waller's parents.

Officers say their investigation into the crash is ongoing. They are looking to speak with the people inside the gray sedan that was hit by the SUV. Anyone with information is urged to call the department's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the letters SPPD and the tip to TIP411.