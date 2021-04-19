Man arrested in New York for Tampa Bay-area shooting death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in St. Petersburg.
The homicide happened just after 1 p.m. on April 10 at the intersection of Freemont Terrace S. and 32nd Street S. That's where officers found 30-year-old Tedarrell Davenport lying dead next to a car.
During the investigation, detectives say they determined the shooting was not random. According to police, Davenport was shot by Derrick Pride Jr., who he knew.
Police and U.S. Marshals tracked Pride to Syracuse, New York, where he was arrested. Authorities say Pride will eventually be returned to Pinellas County to face a second-degree murder charge.
