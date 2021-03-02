x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Police: Man wanted for St. Pete murder considered 'armed and dangerous'

Cornelius "Cornbread" Trevion Whitfield is accused of killing one man and hurting another Tuesday at the Emerald Pointe Apartments.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department
Cornelius 'Cornbread' Trevion Whitfield Mugshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are asking for your help in locating a man they say killed one man and attempted to kill another early Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg. 

Officers say 31-year-old Cornelius "Cornbread" Trevion Whitfield is wanted for the murder of 31-year-old Darren Lorenzo Barnes, Jr. at the Emerald Pointe Apartments. And, the St. Pete Police Department says Whitfield tried to kill another man. That man is recovering from "serious injuries," according to the agency.

Police say Whitfield is "armed and dangerous." He was released from prison in November 2020. Detectives say he is 5-foot-6 and weighs 145 pounds. 

And, investigators say they have reason to believe he is still in the St. Pete area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, who wishes to remain anonymous, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County 1-800-873-TIPS or report a tip online here. Police say you could be eligible for a $3,000 cash reward.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at St. Pete apartments

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter