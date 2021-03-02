Police: Man wanted for St. Pete murder considered 'armed and dangerous'

Cornelius "Cornbread" Trevion Whitfield is accused of killing one man and hurting another Tuesday at the Emerald Pointe Apartments.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are asking for your help in locating a man they say killed one man and attempted to kill another early Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.

Officers say 31-year-old Cornelius "Cornbread" Trevion Whitfield is wanted for the murder of 31-year-old Darren Lorenzo Barnes, Jr. at the Emerald Pointe Apartments. And, the St. Pete Police Department says Whitfield tried to kill another man. That man is recovering from "serious injuries," according to the agency.

Police say Whitfield is "armed and dangerous." He was released from prison in November 2020. Detectives say he is 5-foot-6 and weighs 145 pounds.

And, investigators say they have reason to believe he is still in the St. Pete area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, who wishes to remain anonymous, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County 1-800-873-TIPS or report a tip online here. Police say you could be eligible for a $3,000 cash reward.