Have you seen him? Detectives search for St. Pete bank robber

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a bank robbery in St. Petersburg.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the American Momentum Bank located at 5858 Central Ave.
Police say a masked man walked into the bank, showed a gun and demanded money. They have not disclosed how much money he got away with.
Nobody in the bank was hurt.
The man is described as being 6 feet tall. He was last seen in a gray hoodie.
At this point, detectives do not believe he is connected to other bank robberies in the area. Anyone with information about the case should call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411. Reference Case #2020-022886.
