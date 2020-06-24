Have you seen him? Detectives search for St. Pete bank robber

Nobody in the bank was hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a bank robbery in St. Petersburg.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the American Momentum Bank located at 5858 Central Ave.

Police say a masked man walked into the bank, showed a gun and demanded money. They have not disclosed how much money he got away with.

Nobody in the bank was hurt.

The man is described as being 6 feet tall. He was last seen in a gray hoodie.

At this point, detectives do not believe he is connected to other bank robberies in the area. Anyone with information about the case should call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411. Reference Case #2020-022886.

