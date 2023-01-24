St. Pete High student accused of bringing gun to school

The teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old student at St. Petersburg High School brought a gun to school Tuesday, authorities say.

At about 10:30 a.m., a resource officer at the school saw the teen leave campus and then come back a short time after, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

A campus monitor reportedly saw the 10th grader give a suspicious item to another student at the school's gym, which turned out to be an unloaded gun. However, when the other student saw what it was, he immediately put the weapon on the floor and walked away, police said.

The teen who gave the student the gun then took off running but was found shortly afterward and taken into custody by patrol officers, law enforcement says.