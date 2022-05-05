Police: Man charged in 2021 hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Officers say they were able to trace parts of the car that were left behind at the crash scene back to the man's car.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a pedestrian in an Oct. 2021 hit-and-run, the St. Petersburg Police Department says.

Police say 31-year-old Danzel Hammonds was arrested for the death of Hollis Heatherley.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021. Officers say that's when Heatherly, who lived in Clearwater, tried to cross 1st Avenue North in the crosswalk at 16th Street North when he was hit and killed.

Police say Hammonds was driving the car — a small black Scion FR-S — when Heatherly was hit and did not stop and instead sped away.

Pieces of the sports car were left behind and were eventually able to be traced back to Hammonds' car, police say.