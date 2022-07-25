St. Pete man accused of selling more than 125 stolen vases from cemetery to scrap yard

The removal of the vases resulted in a loss of around $150,000, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 31-year-old man in St. Petersburg is accused of taking more than 125 bronze vases from cemetery plots over the course of two days in July and then selling them.

Douglas Deck was arrested and charged with four counts of dealing in stolen property, one county of damage or removal of tomb or monument and one count of possession of a controlled substance on July 23, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release

Detectives from the sheriff's office said from July 12 through July 13, more than 125 bronze vases were removed from the plots at Memorial Park Funeral Home on 49th Street north and East Drive.

Those vases were attached to concrete headstones throughout the cemetery for flowers and ornamental decorations, the sheriff's office said. In total, investigators said the removal of the vases resulted in a total loss of about $150,000.

The stolen vases were retrieved on July 21. Detectives say they responded to a local scrap metal yard and found 124 of them.

"Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify Deck as the subject who sold the vases to the scrap yard for a total payout of approximately $1149.60," the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.