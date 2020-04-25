ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are trying to find out what happened to a man who was found shot in the street Friday night.

St. Petersburg police officers were called to the 500 block of 80th Ave. N around 9:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified or found the shooter.

If you have any information, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

