x
crime

St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night on 4th Avenue South.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police received a call of a person shot at 458 4th Avenue South around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The man died at the scene.

Police have not released any other information.

Check back for information on this developing story.

