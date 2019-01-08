ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting another man.

Police arrested Marquise Davis, 34, on Thursday morning on 1st Avenue South near 53rd Street South.

St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said Davis and the man he shot knew each other. One lives in the front part of the address and the other lives in the back part. The two got into an argument, Fernandez said.

First responders took the person who was shot to the hospital. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

