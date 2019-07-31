ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department on Wednesday morning is looking for a man accused of robbing a variety store and shooting an employee.

Police said the armed robbery happened at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Dollar store on 1701 4th St. South.

"We are particularly concerned because he did shoot a store employee," St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said. "It was closing time and he shot the store employee, so we know that he is capable of violence and he is armed."

Fernandez said the employee went to the hospital but has already been released after receiving treatment. The employee's injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Fernandez.

Fernandez said 4th Street is closed from 15th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South. Also, the area is closed from 3rd Street to 7th Street while police investigate.

According to Fernandez, they know the man is in a "particular area." Fernandez asked residents living in the nearby area to stay indoors.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

