$5K reward offered for information on possible witness of St. Petersburg double homicide

Police say the man caught on video may have valuable information on the shooting.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking to speak with a person who they say may have some valuable information on a double homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to St. Petersburg Police, officers received calls after 1:30 a.m. saying that a car parked near the Public Storage business on 34th Street had been running for an extended time, with two people inside.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man and woman had been shot and killed. Police have identified the two people as Larrisha Williams, 27, and Jerome Clark, 23, but are unsure of their relationship.

Investigators say a man was seen on surveillance video walking near the area of the crime around the time the shooting happened. Detectives believe he may have seen something that would aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is eligible for a $5,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.