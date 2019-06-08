ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for the person accused of shooting a man on Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday near 12th Street and 10th Avenue South. Police say the shooter ran away.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews took the man who was shot to Bayfront Health for medical treatment. There is no word on the man’s condition.

Police have set up a perimeter around the scene to try to find the accused shooter.

St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said police are also on the scene of a separate shooting Tuesday morning. Police are expected to release more information about the other shooting.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

