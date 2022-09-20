Police: Driver, passenger intentionally caused crash that left motorcyclist in critical condition

Police said the passenger taunted the motorcyclist before the car's driver intentionally hit the motorcyclist, causing it to crash into oncoming traffic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A brother and sister have been arrested for intentionally causing a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 on Central Avenue near 54th Street. Police said the 21-year-old motorcyclist was driving east along Central Avenue when 31-year-old Solimar Rosario hung out the passenger window of a white Lincoln sedan and taunted the motorcyclist.

The driver, 32-year-old Narciso Rosario, then intentionally drove the Lincoln into the motorcycle, causing it to veer into oncoming westbound traffic and crash head-on with a truck.

The Rosarios then kept on driving.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in "extremely" critical condition.

During the initial investigation, police reported this crash as a hit-and-run, and were searching for the white Lincoln sedan, asking for the public's help in finding the car.

Now, police are calling it road rage.

Narciso Rosario has been charged with second-degree attempted murder. Solimar Rosario was also charged with second-degree attempted murder (principle).