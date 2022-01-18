St. Pete man gets 3.5 years in prison for taking money from COVID relief programs

Prosecutors say he submitted bogus loan applications.

TAMPA, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was sentenced to federal prison this week after prosecutors say he fraudulently obtained money through COVID-19 relief programs.

A federal judge handed 63-year-old Louis Thornton III a 3.5-year sentence.

Investigators say Thornton, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, took money from the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program and from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The judge also entered a $814,632.50 money judgment against Thornton, which the DOJ said was the amount of the proceeds of his wire fraud scheme.

Court documents say Thornton submitted bogus loan applications online between April and July 2020. The applications listed "several defunct companies," the DOJ explained in a statement.

"Thornton’s applications fraudulently claimed, among other material misrepresentations, that these companies were operational and had suffered economic injury due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the Justice Department wrote.

Prosecutors say he used the fraudulently-obtained money to invest in stocks, commodities and futures.

Back in December, a former NFL wide receiver from the Tampa Bay area received a similar fate as Thornton. Joshua J. Bellamy, 32, also of St. Petersburg, had pleaded guilty in June in connection with a fraud case involving a $1,246,565 Paycheck Protection Program loan. Bellamy was then sentenced late last year to three years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Nationwide, nearly $100 billion has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs since the pandemic began, the U.S. Secret Service explained last year.

Anyone who knows of a case of money fraud involving COVID-19 is asked to report it by calling the Justice Department's National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or by filling out the online complaint form by clicking here.