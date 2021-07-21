1 person hospitalized after shooting in St. Petersburg, police say

Law enforcement says they are still waiting to hear the person's condition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in St. Petersburg.

According to authorities, two men got into an argument in a parking lot before 7 p.m. near 42nd Avenue North and 16th Street North.

Police say one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other.

The person was taken to the hospital but law enforcement is still awaiting his condition.

Officers say they are questioning the man who fired the gun.