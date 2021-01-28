x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Police investigating convenience store shooting in St. Petersburg

Officers say they were called around 3:36 a.m. to the Kay Food Store on 22nd Street South about a man bleeding.
siren

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened Thursday in front of a convenience store.

Officers say they were called around 3:36 a.m. to the Kay Food Store on 22nd Street South about a man bleeding.

Investigators say he was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter