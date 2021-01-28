Police investigating convenience store shooting in St. Petersburg

Officers say they were called around 3:36 a.m. to the Kay Food Store on 22nd Street South about a man bleeding.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened Thursday in front of a convenience store.

Investigators say he was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

