Police investigating convenience store shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened Thursday in front of a convenience store.
Officers say they were called around 3:36 a.m. to the Kay Food Store on 22nd Street South about a man bleeding.
Investigators say he was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
