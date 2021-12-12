FHP: St. Petersburg teen reached 136 mph on Howard Frankland Bridge

The driver sped through a construction zone where workers were present, officials say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A St. Petersburg teenager has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol officers observed the driver hit top speeds of 136 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, at around 1:13 a.m., Eric Killin, Jr., 19, was driving a 2015 Infinity G37 in a construction zone with multiple workers in the area. As soon as he cleared the marked construction zone Killin rapidly increased his speed to 106 mph in the 65 mph zone.

At one point, FHP says the driver hit 136 mph at the center of the Howard Frankland Bridge. Swerving through traffic, authorities say Killin passed about 50 other cars on the road.

Troopers were able to stop the driver on I-275 southbound near the West Kennedy Street exit. During the stop, FHP troopers searched the vehicle and discovered a green leafy substance and sandwich bags, according to the arrest report.

Killin admitted to authorities he was racing a Dodge Charger Hellcat that was farther ahead of him and also admitted to possessing the bag of what he identified as marijuana.