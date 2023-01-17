St. Pete police: Woman driving with children in car arrested after deadly DUI crash

A 62-year-old man driving a truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by St. Pete Fire Rescue.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was arrested Monday evening after causing a deadly crash while driving impaired, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers explain at around 7:30 p.m., 37-year-old Ieasha Boyd was driving a silver BMW with a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old child inside.

When approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue and 40th Street North, Boyd reportedly hit an orange Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that was traveling northbound.

The truck rolled over from the impact of the crash, police said in a news release.

The 62-year-old man driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by St. Pete Fire Rescue after being pulled out from the vehicle.

Police say the 37-year-old was found to be driving while impaired and was charged with DUI manslaughter and two counts of child neglect.

Both children that were inside Boyd's car were taken to All Children's Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries while she was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.