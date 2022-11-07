Hernando deputies said suspect admitted to stabbing man multiple times

The stabbing happened after an argument occurred over a woman.

WEEKI WACHEE GARDENS, Fla. — A man who admitted to stabbing another person after an argument escalated is behind bars in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to a home on Fine Street near West Richard Drive in Weeki Wachee Gardens on a report of a stabbing, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses told deputies a man, who was later identified as 26-year-old Johnathon Gullo, was visiting a person living in the home on Fine Street when the stabbing occurred. A little after Gullo arrived, a 24-year-old man stopped by the residence to pick up some property left behind on the day before, according to the sheriff's office.

That's when Gullo and the man began to argue over a woman living in the home, according to authorities.

Gullo pulled out a knife during the argument and began stabbing the 24-year-old repeatedly, the sheriff's office says. He also accidentally stabbed himself during the struggle.

The 24-year-old was eventually able to get away and Gullo also ran off to a nearby neighbor's home, the sheriff's office reports.

Upon being arrested, Gullo admitted to deputies he stabbed the man numerous times, the sheriff's office said. He reportedly told them that he didn't want to kill him, but rather "put the fear of God" in him.

The man who suffered from multiple stab wounds was transported to an area trauma center and is expected to make a full recovery. Gullo was also treated for his injuries.