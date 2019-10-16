WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man accused of killing three people in two states is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.
Stanley Mossburg, who also goes by "Woo Woo," is accused of killing a man at a laundromat in Tennessee then traveling to Polk County and killing two people in their home. Mossburg, 35, was arrested Tuesday morning after being barricaded in a home in Winter Haven.
As he was being escorted to a waiting police car on Tuesday evening, sheriff's office video shows Mossburg responding to reporters' questions, muttering "there's a war."
Mossburg said he's "a prophet, not a serial killer." When asked about the allegations of murder, Mossburg said he was "doing what God told me to do."
"Y'all will see God, and there's going to be an angels and demons fight from God," he said before getting inside the car.
RELATED: Sheriff: 'Spree killer' arrested in Polk County
RELATED: Sheriff: 'Spree killer' named 'Woo Woo' killed three people in two states
Mossburg is facing 17 charges:
- Two counts of first-degree murder
- Three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer
- Resisting an officer with violence
- Resisting an officer without violence
- Grand theft of a motor vehicle
- Destroying/tampering with/fabricating physical evidence
- Burglary of an unoccupied car - unarmed
- Two counts of armed false imprisonment
- Two counts of armed burglary with assault/battery
- Grand theft from a dwelling
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the fourth Democratic debate
- Facebook post encourages blue Halloween buckets to raise autism awareness
- 14-year-old girl disappears from school, deputies say she never got on bus
- Former star on 'Deadliest Catch' arrested on drug charges in Tampa
- Thousands of honey bees get away, sting people in a Tampa neighborhood
- Woman captures photo of extremely rare yellow cardinal in Florida
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter