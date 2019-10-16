WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man accused of killing three people in two states is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Stanley Mossburg, who also goes by "Woo Woo," is accused of killing a man at a laundromat in Tennessee then traveling to Polk County and killing two people in their home. Mossburg, 35, was arrested Tuesday morning after being barricaded in a home in Winter Haven.

As he was being escorted to a waiting police car on Tuesday evening, sheriff's office video shows Mossburg responding to reporters' questions, muttering "there's a war."

Mossburg said he's "a prophet, not a serial killer." When asked about the allegations of murder, Mossburg said he was "doing what God told me to do."

"Y'all will see God, and there's going to be an angels and demons fight from God," he said before getting inside the car.

Mossburg is facing 17 charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer with violence

Resisting an officer without violence

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Destroying/tampering with/fabricating physical evidence

Burglary of an unoccupied car - unarmed

Two counts of armed false imprisonment

Two counts of armed burglary with assault/battery

Grand theft from a dwelling



