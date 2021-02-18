State attorney: Two arrested in South Florida for trafficking of Lakeland teen

The state attorney’s office says Saint Matthew Hopson, 32, met the 18-year-old girl from Lakeland on the online platform Facebook Dating.

MIAMI — A North Carolina man and his younger female associate have been arrested in a human trafficking case involving a girl from Lakeland, according to a release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

The state attorney’s office says on Jan.14, an 18-year-old girl from Lakeland met Saint Matthew Hopson, 32, on the online platform Facebook Dating.

Hopson led the girl to believe he was interested in a romantic relationship and picked her up from Polk County to drive her to Miami, according to an arrest report.

Once in Miami, officers say Hopson took the girl to a Comfort Inn & Suites, told her he ran an escort service and introduced her to Atilia Cleto Thomas,19.

Hopson took the girl to Victoria's Secret and had her pose for cellphone pictures in the garments he bought, according to an arrest report. Police say he then had Thomas post the pictures to the online escort service “skipthegames.com” with the title "I’m new to the game.”

Officers say the girl was not aware she was being offered for sex. They say Hopson told her Thomas would be the one engaging in sexual acts with male clients. However, Thomas later told the teen she would have to have sex with the client “or we will lose $600," according to police.

Police say the girl eventually tried to comply with Thomas' demands but was "unable to fulfill the requests."

Hopson is accused of threatening the girl if she called the police and demanded she give him a family member's address as leverage. Officers say he also "had several instances of sexual contact with the victim against her will."

The girl was brought back to Lakeland and dropped her off at a church where she was reunited with a family member, according to the state attorney's office.

Hopson and Thomas face a number of charges including human trafficking and forcing, compelling, coercing someone to become a prostitute. The Miami Springs Police Department says a hand-written list of "laws about being a pimp'" was found when arresting the duo.

Hopson has several prostitution-related arrests in multiple states and charges for kidnapping. Police say he admitted that he is currently on probation in North Carolina after having recently been released from prison.

“This human trafficking victim was allegedly groomed for sexual exploitation through the use of social media by Saint Matthew Hopson. Despite his name, we are alleging that Hopson’s actions and activities indicate that he is not a saint but an exploiter of the naivete of our young for his personal profit,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.