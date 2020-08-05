State Police issue AMBER Alert for abducted 9-year-old

The New York State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 9-year-old Gustavo Oliveira from Clifton Park near Albany.

CLIFTON PARK CENTER, N.Y. — Early Friday morning the New York State Police issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy who is believed to have been abducted and is in serious danger.

State Police said 9-year-old Gustavo Oliveiia was taken from his home in Clifton Park near Albany at about 1 a.m. Friday. Police describe Gustavo as a Hispanic male, about 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police suspect Nivaldo Oliveira, a 41-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about six feet tall, according to Police. He was last seen traveling on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park.

We do not know yet what kind of car he may be driving or where he might be headed.

Investigators said Gustavo was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe he is in imminent danger of harm or potentially death.