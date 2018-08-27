Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a Tampa Bay father accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off a bridge in St. Petersburg.

Investigators say in 2015 John Jonchuck Jr. threw Phoebe Jonchuck off the Dick Misener Bridge.

She fell 62 feet into the cold water, where police later found her body.

John Jonchuck Jr. was once in a state mental institution. Last year, however, doctors determined he was ready to stand trial on Sept. 24.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

