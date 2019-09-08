Eighteen people were rounded up during a statewide operation targeting poachers who took fish, alligators, deer and other animals, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Friday.

The investigation began in May 2017 after authorities learned about a group of people who were taking deer out of season, alligators without licenses or permits, and protected gopher tortoises. They also took snook even though the state had prohibited it during the red tide outbreak.

The suspects come from Pinellas, Levy, Orange and Broward counties.

“Organized criminal operations like this pose serious environmental and economic consequences,” said Col. Curtis Brown, head of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “They damage our precious natural resources and create black markets that undermine the legal process."

The investigation is ongoing.

