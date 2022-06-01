Steak 'n Shake worker punched by 2 people inside store, Hillsborough sheriff says

The females hit the employee in the face and head with a closed fist, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are searching for two females accused of attacking a Steak 'n Shake employee back in April.

The two people went inside the restaurant on April 26 in Tampa at East Hillsborough Avenue to complain about an error with their food order, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Following an argument, the females approached the employee-only area and punched the worker on the face and head, deputies said.

The Steak 'n Shake employee tried to fight back to defend herself, but the fight moved out into the lobby of the restaurant and the two females kicked the worker in the head once she fell to the floor, the sheriff's office said in the release.

One of the females reportedly withdrew a gun and threatened to shoot the employee.

"There is no excuse for these two suspects to have enacted the amount of physical damage and fear to an employee who was just trying to do her job," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "From fisticuffs to handcuffs, these suspects will be put away. We will not tolerate violence in our community."

The employee's injuries from the attack were a concussion, contusion and cuts to her forehead, upper lip, wrist and left knee, deputies said. She was transported to Tampa General Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Law enforcement says one of the females who they are searching for is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. It's believed she was wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt, large basketball shorts, black hair cover, a gold necklace with a large gold charm, white ankle socks and black slide sandals.

The other person is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and reportedly has long blonde hair extensions. Deputies say she was wearing a light red or pink zip-up sweater, white jeans and a red hairband holding her hair in place.

The two females drove off from the restaurant in a silver Honda CRV.