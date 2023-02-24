Murderer Steven Lorenzo sentenced to death for 2003 killings of 2 men

Lorenzo himself asked for the death sentence after admitting to the 2003 murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz.

TAMPA, Fla. — A judge on Friday sentenced Steven Lorenzo to death, 20 years after the murders he eventually confessed to.

In a detailed letter to the court in December 2021, Lorenzo admitted to the rape, torture and murder of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz in 2003. Lorenzo also told the judge he wants the death sentence — the same fate the state and loved ones of the two men believe he deserves.

The hearing on Friday began with Lorenzo thanking the judge and the state attorneys who prosecuted him before once again explaining why he wants to be placed on death row.

Lorenzo explained that the death penalty was "in his best interest" because he would be more comfortable than if he spent his life in federal prison.

“Of course, I may sound selfish, but I’ve lived in a private cell for the last five years and I’m gonna have a private cell on death row. At my age, I want to be comfortable. I want my privacy,” he said."You live for today, you don't live for the past."

Lorenzo then said he wants to be euthanized sooner rather than later so that he can find himself "a new body and come back again."

The judge responded by saying, "I don't know if what you say is, perhaps, some form of reverse psychology, nor do I care. I will not consider what you want in issuing my sentence."

The judge referred to the emotional testimonies from Pam Williams and Ruth Wachholtz, the mothers of the two men killed, when announcing Lorenzo's death sentence.

"The thing that was consistent in their testimony is that they have been waiting 20 years for justice. Today, that long wait ends," the judge said.

Both Galehouse and Wachholtz were 26 years old when they vanished from the same nightclub one night apart from one another. In a 147-page document, Lorenzo later detailed how he lured, drugged, tortured and killed them.

Wachholtz's body was found weeks after his murder, but Galehouse's body has never been found after Lorenzo said he dismembered him.

On Friday, the judge said Lorenzo will be transferred to the department of corrections to await his execution. And although Lorenzo received the fate he asked for, his defense lawyer said he intends on filing a prepared notice of appeal.

"Mr. Lorenzo, may God have mercy on your soul," the judge said.