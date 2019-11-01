PORTAGE, Ind.—An assortment of women’s undergarments flew from a car speeding around 100 miles per hour during a police chase in Indiana, The Northwest Indiana Times reports.

Holly Sansone, 34, was stopped by police when they suspected she was shoplifting from a Kohl’s, law enforcement told the Times.

Reports from the Times said Sansone shrugged and told officers “I’ve gotta go,” before taking them on a wild ride.

Sansone’s vehicle reached speeds of almost 100 miles per hour as she led police on a high-speed chase, the Times reported. Police said the chase ended when spikes laid out by law enforcement shredded Sansone’s tires.

The Porter County Jail roster showed that Sansone was charged with theft.

Police found several pairs of women’s underwear in Sansone’s vehicle and more bras and panties were thrown onto the side of the road, the Times reported.

It doesn’t stop there.

Law enforcement discovered she was wearing two pairs of underwear with the tags still on when she got to jail, according to the Times.

► Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.