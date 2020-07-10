FHP: 3 arrested after leading law enforcement on multi-county stolen car chase

TAMPA, Fla — A multi-county pursuit of a stolen car linked to a Tampa burglary has ended with a crash and the arrest of three people.
Tampa police officers had begun a chase but "somewhat backed off" before alerting Polk County to keep a lookout as the stolen 2017 Honda SUV hopped on eastbound I-4 in an attempt to escape. Police called Florida Highway Patrol around 1 p.m. Wednesday to help follow the SUV.
The SUV later ended up going east on US-192, as the Polk County Sheriff's Office's aviation unit tracked it from above. It was eventually involved in a multi-car crash with serious injuries at US-192 and Westside Boulevard in Osceola County.
Troopers caught up shortly after the crash and were able to take three people into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
