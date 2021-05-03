Stolen car speeds away from police, crashes into Jeep with young child inside

Tampa police are trying to find the driver of the stolen car.

TAMPA, Fla. — A stolen luxury car sped away from police, ran a stop sign and crashed into a Jeep – causing it to flip – Monday afternoon in Tampa.

Police say the driver of the 2013 Hyundai Genesis took off after officers spotted the stolen car. Those officers did not initiate a pursuit, but the Genesis still sped south on North 28th Street and hit a 2005 Jeep Liberty at the intersection with East 26th Avenue.

The Tampa Police Department says the driver of the stolen car ran away from the scene. He is believed to be a juvenile.

Two women and a young child were in the Jeep that was hit. The woman who wasn't driving was ejected and ended up underneath the overturned Jeep.

Bystanders and officers rushed to help the women and child. They lifted the Jeep to free the woman who was trapped. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she is being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The child and driver appear unharmed, according to first responders.

Authorities established a perimeter in an effort to find the juvenile who was driving the stolen Genesis. As of 6 p.m., he had not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.