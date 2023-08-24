Which cars have the highest theft rate in Florida?

Data analysis from the National Insurance Crime Bureau pinpoints the top 10 cars most likely to be stolen in Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you own a car in Florida, statistics show that it might be at the greatest risk of being stolen if it happens to be a Ford pickup.

National data provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, shows that all throughout the U.S., full-size pickup trucks had the highest theft rates in multiple states.

Nationwide, it was the Chevrolet pickup. In Florida, it was Ford.

According to the NICB, full-size pickups made up more than 25 percent of the car thefts reported in 2022, and while theft rates have been soaring since the pandemic, more than 85 percent of the cars reported stolen were recovered by law enforcement or other means.

Sedans came in second behind pickups. Nationally, Honda's Civic and Accord models had the next highest theft rates behind the pickup models. In Florida, the Accord was second only to the Ford Pickup as the most frequently stolen car in the state.

NICB recommends drivers take common-sense steps to prevent their cars from being stolen, including removing valuables from the car or locking them out of sight, locking all doors and rolling the windows all the way up, and taking care not to leave your keys or key fob in the car.

Here are the top 10 vehicles with the most reported thefts in Florida last year: