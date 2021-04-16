Police: Man charged with grand theft auto after stolen Ferrari chase

A loaded Glock 9 mm handgun was found in the car, according to investigators.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have captured a man they say was caught driving a Ferrari that had been stolen in Sarasota.

Officers spotted the white 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider driving northbound around 2:39 p.m. Thursday on 40th Street near Diana Street.

They say the car had recently been in a pursuit, but the driver had managed to elude authorities. This time, they weren't going to let that happen.

Police say units followed the Ferrari to the Riverside Palms Apartments, where it was then parked. Officers boxed in the car, and they say the driver and a passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was later released.

The Tampa Police Department said the driver was identified as 22-year-old Jajuan Aldai Smith. He was charged with grand theft auto, auto burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

