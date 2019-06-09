HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five high school students caused a lockdown at Hernando High School and Parrott Middle School Thursday, deputies say. Three teens are accused of stealing a gun from the first two.

A student told a parent they may have seen a gun, and the parent contacted the deputy at the school, causing the lockdown.

Hernando County deputies say a 15-year-old stole a 9 mm Ruger from a family member and brought it on the bus to school. The 15-year-old then gave the gun to a 16-year-old student who had it on campus in a backpack, deputies say.

The two students tried to sell the gun to three 17-year-old students in a bathroom, according to law enforcement, and the three 17-year-olds ran off the school campus with it.

Investigators say one of the 17-year-old teens came back to campus to call his parents to pick him up, saying he didn't feel well. He hid the gun under a mattress at home, deputies say.

According to authorities, two other guns and a BB gun were confiscated from the mattress when they searched.

All five teens were arrested and could face third-degree felony charges if they're tried as adults.

Superintendent John Stratton thanked all those who were involved in the investigation and says he will seek the expulsion of the students involved.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis used the situation as a reminder for the message of if you see something, say something.

