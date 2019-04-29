Wild video shows a vehicle pursuit that stretched into three counties and ended with a rollover crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol released the video showing the pursuit. About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Citrus County deputies asked FHP to help pursue a stolen 2007 Ford pickup.

Troopers found the truck at U.S. 41 and Kabrick Road and started to chase it. The pursuit continued into Hernando County and eastbound on CR-476.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the pursuing vehicles and fired three rounds at the troopers, according to authorities. One bullet hit a trooper's windshield.

The pursuit continued eastbound on CR-476 into Sumter County, where troopers used a PIT maneuver, causing the pickup to roll over onto the south shoulder of CR-476.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Travis Duane Lovett of Bushnell, Florida, was thrown from the truck. Lovett was airlifted to Bayonet Point, then transferred to Tampa General Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

