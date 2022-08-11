Stolen puppy returned to store while authorities continue search for thief

The black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix was snatched back on July 23 by an unknown woman wearing a face mask and a baseball cap.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A small puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth was finally returned home, but authorities are still searching for the woman who snatched the dog.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced in a tweet the Clewiston Police Department and their Animal Care & Control unit found the dog worth $2,600 and brought it home to Wet Kisses Pet Company Thursday morning.

The black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix was snatched back on July 23 by an unknown woman wearing a face mask and a baseball cap. Cameras were able to capture the thief taking the dog from the viewing pen and hiding it underneath her sweater before walking out.

Even with the dog back home safe and sound, the sheriff's office is searching for the woman responsible for the crime.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call 1-800-458-8477.