TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person they say stole a truck with the ashes of a man's daughter inside.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a gray 2014 Ford F150 crew cab pickup that was stolen from the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites, located at 3624 Falkenburg Road North.

Deputies say the truck owner had their daughter’s ashes in an urn inside the truck when it was stolen.

Anyone with information about where the truck is should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

