ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is accused of raping and beating a woman he met at a WaWa gas station after he told her he would fix her bike tire.

According to St. Pete police, Richard Taormino, 44, was sitting at the tables outside of the WaWa at 86th Ave and 4th St. N. on Nov. 24 at around 3 pm when a woman walked past him who needed her bike tire fixed.

Taormino struck up a conversation and offered to fix it for her and the pair walked to an abandoned trailer park, according to police.

Once at the door of a trailer, detectives say that Taormino pulled out a large butcher knife and held it to the woman's throat and forced her inside.

The woman fought, but Taormino attacked her, punching her in the face repeatedly and choking her, according to an arrest affidavit.

He kept beating her and forced her into a bedroom where he handcuffed and tied her hands and feet together, then he forced himself on her more than once, police say.

It's not clear how the woman finally got away, but police say she had defensive wounds to her hands, her left eye was swollen shut and her nose was broken.

She was able to pick Taormino out of a photo pack, police say, and records show he has multiple prior arrests in Pinellas County.

When police showed up to arrest him on Dec. 4, they discovered syringes and a metal spoon with methamphetamine residue on it, according to the affidavit.

Taormino is charged with three counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with bodily harm, and possession of methamphetamine along with possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Pinellas County jail awaiting trial.

