ST. PETERS, Mo. — A 16-year-old student is accused of making threats to a St. Petersburg high school.

Police said a student at Gibbs High School was arrested after saying he would "shoot up" the school.

He is charged with making a false report of a bomb/firearm to conduct bodily harm, a felony charge.

St. Petersburg police said they take all school threats seriously for the safety of their students.

Officers said threatening comments and posts will always be investigated.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter