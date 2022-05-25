During the struggle, the deputy was shot once in the back below his bulletproof vest.

WALDHEIM, La. — Authorities say a 13-year-old is in custody after shooting a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy in the Waldheim area north of Covington early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the area of Hwy 21 and Hwy 1083 after receiving reports of a business burglary in the area. Doby reportedly approached a 13-year-old who was walking in the area and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the deputy was shot once in the back below his bulletproof vest.

The STPSO said Doby was still able to take the 13-year-old into custody before paramedics arrived. Doby was taken to a local hospital, and the sheriff's office says he is alert and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges: Attempted first-degree murder, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer needing medical treatment, simple burglary, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal possession of stolen goods.