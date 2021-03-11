Stray bullet kills Pennsylvania man at Thanksgiving dinner

A family fight over alcohol ended up killing an innocent bystander Thursday night in the Philadelphia suburbs, police said.

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a man eating Thanksgiving dinner inside a home in the Philadelphia suburbs was killed by a stray bullet that pierced a window.

Prosecutors say no one in the home was involved in the argument outside that sparked the shooting. The suspected gunman has not been captured.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a news release that the 25-year-old victim, Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, was shot in the torso just before 9:30 p.m.

Steele described the victim as “an innocent man who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home.”

He says that 19-year-old suspect Kevon Clarke fired the shots during a dispute with relatives over liquor that had gone missing earlier in the day.

