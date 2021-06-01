4 arrested, accused of street racing over Memorial Day weekend in Clearwater

Police say the two separate racing incidents happened 24 hours apart.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested four men they say were street racing over Memorial Day weekend.

Officers say the first incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on South Missouri Avenue, where two cars were seen racing at speeds up to 90 miles per hour – twice the speed limit.

Clay Tassillo, 18, of Largo and Michael Allen Lewis, 36, of St. Petersburg were each charged with racing on a highway. Police say Tasillo, who was working as a food delivery driver at the time, told them he was sorry for messing around and acknowledged he should not have been speeding.

The second incident happened 24 hours later, around 3 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Officers say Cameron White, 24, and his passenger William James Thompkins Jr., 24, were trying to get other cars to race while driving more than 100 miles per hour eastbound on Memorial Causeway.

All four men were charged with racing on a highway.

Our traffic enforcement team nabbed four more suspects for racing on a highway over the holiday weekend. One was driving more than 100 mph on Memorial Causeway; two others were driving 90 in a 45 on Missouri Avenue. This type of driving behavior is a danger to everyone. pic.twitter.com/kk3RvXNQMf — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 1, 2021