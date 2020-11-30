2 men arrested, accused of street racing on the Gandy Bridge

One of them is accused of driving more than 120 mph.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after troopers say they appeared to be street racing on the Gandy Bridge.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Louis Rivera Colon and Dennis Joel Nevarez -- both 33 -- are accused of slowing to about 50 mph on the westbound side of the bridge before loudly downshifting and accelerating, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators say one of the cars was going more than 120 mph, while the other topped out above 90. It appeared to be "a contest of speed," the affidavit said.

The men are charged with racing on a highway. According to law enforcement, Nevarez is from Tampa and Colon is from Dover.

