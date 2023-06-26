15 arrested in 'Operation Silent Knights' targeting street racers in Hillsborough County

Twenty-three citations were issued and eight cars were seized during the operation as well.

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa police officers and Hillsborough County deputies worked together over the weekend to curb street racing in the county, making several traffic stops and arrests.

Under "Operation Silent Knights," authorities worked to stop illegal street racing in a proactive response to an event that had been making rounds on social media. It was called "The Tampa Bay Wet-N-Wild."

The event "encouraged" street takeovers and reckless driving, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Information was shared via social media apps, and drivers were urged to meet at illegally shut-down intersections in order to race and perform vehicle stunts such as 'donuts' in front of spectators," the release reports.

During an arrest, deputies witnessed several cars, including a blue Ford Mustang, in the middle of Madison Avenue and South 50th Street doing "donuts" and illegally drifting in broad daylight. The driver of the Mustang fled when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Street racers were arrested throughout multiple locations in Tampa and Hillsborough County.

"The actions of these street racers not only disturb the flow of traffic but endanger the lives of those who come out to watch, the drivers and passengers involved, and innocent, law-abiding citizens who are either in their cars or walking and biking in those areas," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

In total, 15 individuals were arrested, 23 citations were issued and 8 cars were seized, during "Operation Silent Knights." Tampa police arrested three and seized two cars, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said charges they face include unlawful racing-spectator, unlawful racing-driver/vehicle, unlawful racing on a highway, operating an unregistered vehicle, fleeing to elude and several drug charges.