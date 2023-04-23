At least 48 arrested during street racing bust in St. Pete

No injuries were reported, but police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least 48 people were booked into the Pinellas County Jail overnight after being arrested during a street racing bust in the northern part of St. Petersburg, according to the jail records.

Police cars surrounded an area between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, but police say the investigation is still ongoing.

This is the latest in a string of street racing incidents in the bay area.

The St. Petersburg police have been ramping up its response to street racing after the death of a 13-year-old, who police say was hit and killed by a motorcycle going more than 100 mph at an illegal race.