Street racing operation leads to 14 citations, 8 arrests

Law enforcement agents made a total of 110 stops during the operation.

TAMPA, Florida — Following an eight-hour operation, Tampa Bay area law enforcement agents were able to make eight arrests during an operation focused on street racing crimes.

Falling under the name "Operation Flex," Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and Tampa police officers made 110 stops, issued 14 citations, 52 warning and made eight arrests, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The purpose of Operation Flex was to discourage drivers from attending and participating in street racing events, authorities said.

Among the eight arrested, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office listed the following notable arrests:

Devon Aro, 33, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

Tyrone Griffin, 36, charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of acetaminophen and oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sidney Baker, 52, charged with felon in possession of a concealed weapon and violation of probation.

"Tampa Bay law enforcement is sending a loud and resounding message; we are not going to tolerate this type of reckless behavior in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Operations like these are essential to the safety and well-being of our community, which is always our top priority."