HUDSON, Fla. — A 15-year-old student was arrested Monday after Pasco County deputies say he brought a gun to Hudson High School.

Deputies say the student opened his backpack during English class, in which two other students saw the gun inside. One student told deputies they saw the teen partially remove the gun from his backpack.

When deputies went to the teen's home, his mother gave permission to search her son's bedroom. Inside, deputies say they found a white plastic storage container containing a black backpack. Inside that, deputies say they found a bag of marijuana and a metal grinder.

Authorities say the mother showed them her 9mm handgun.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of marijuana 20 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.

