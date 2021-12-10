Student arrested for falsely reporting seeing a gun at Lecanto High School

A lockdown was reportedly initiated for the entire Lecanto High School complex.

LECANTO, Fla. — A Lecanto High School student was arrested after police say he raised concern on a false report of a gun on school property, a media alert from the Citrus County School District says.

At approximately 11:39 a.m. Friday, a teacher activated her crisis alert badge during class change after hearing of a possible gunman in the hallway, the alert explains.

Administration and law enforcement were reportedly notified and responded to the teacher's location within seconds.

It was revealed a student shouted he saw a student with a gun, leaders from the school district explain. Students started to run through the hallway as a result of this information.

After finding the student who shouted, it was determined the student didn't actually see a gun before making his announcement in the hallway, the alert reports.

The student was then arrested for a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent matter which is a second-degree felony.

"I want to be clear. Threats of violence should never be a joking matter and those seeking attention for these types of situations will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," District Police Chief Dave Vincent said in a statement.