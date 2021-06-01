A Hillsborough County student was arrested after bringing a gun to school

The student also had an active warrant for grand theft auto.

TAMPA, Fla — A Hillsborough County student was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he was found with an unloaded handgun at Chamberlain High School.

According to a news release from Tampa police, the 15-year-old student was taken to the administrative office by the school resource officer after he arrived late to school in the morning. The school resource officer was made aware that the student had an active warrant for grand theft auto.

Officers say the student was searched and found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun. He was then taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm.

The student faces additional charges for being a minor in possession of a firearm as well as his outstanding warrant.

According to law enforcement, no threats were made to any individual or to Chamberlain High School; and the student has been taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

