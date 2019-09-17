SPRING HILL, Fla. — A student was arrested a day after a Hernando County high school beefed up security after reports of a stolen gun on campus.

Hernando County deputies say a car burglary was reported Monday morning at the Spring Haven Apartments in Spring Hill. Deputies say a gun was stolen.

A witness told deputies about seeing a school-aged person break into a car and remove several items. Then, the witness said the person walked out of sight and then returned to get on a school bus headed to Springstead High School.

On campus, deputies questioned five students who possibly matched the description of the person given by the witness.

One teen questioned has a history of burglary charges out of Hillsborough County and at first told deputies he wasn't involved in the car burglary. Deputies say they found a pocketknife in his backpack.

The teen was given a three-day suspension for bringing a knife on campus.

Deputies say they found the stolen gun in a secluded area near the apartment complex.

After the teen went home, deputies say he called a school resource officer to confess to the car burglary.

The teen told deputies he took the gun from he car "because of the adrenaline rush." He told deputies he never planned to bring the gun to school.

Deputies said no other students were involved.

The teen was charged with armed burglary to a conveyance with a $5,000 bond.

