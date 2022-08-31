Student at Hillsborough High School arrested for bringing loaded gun on campus

Investigators are working to understand the student's motive for bringing the weapon to school.

TAMPA, Fla — A 15-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested after Tampa Police Department said she brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The school's resource officer was alerted after an anonymous student reported that another student was in possession of a gun at the high school on 5000 Central Avenue.

The SRO and school staff found the 15-year-old student during dismissal near the bus ramp after they were unable to find her in her designated class, the police department said in a news release. The teen was taken to the school gymnasium where they searched her backpack and found the loaded 9mm gun wrapped in a T-shirt.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.